New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell Champions Empowerment with a City Proclamation for His Love Is Amazing Movement
Bill Whittle, Chairman of His Love is Amazing, Pastor Dr. Chris Hill, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Founder Apostle Mardia Scott, Penny Scott, and Actor Omar Gooding celebrate the City Proclamation dedication. Photo: Platinum Star PR
His Love is Amazing Founder Apostle Mardia Scott's Movement Operates on Three Pillars: Declaration, Motivation, and Demonstration
Mayor Cantrell applauded Apostle Scott's His Love is Amazing work in transforming lives with a City Proclamation, which read, in part:
"Now, therefore, let us officially recognize and celebrate Amazing Love Celebration Day as a time to share God's love and make a lasting difference, especially for the youth in need. I, La Toya Cantrell, Mayor of the City of New Orleans, do hereby proclaim January 1st of every year as The Amazing Love Celebration D.A.A.Y."
She recognizes that investing in the next generation is crucial for the city’s progress and reaffirms her commitment to providing young people with the tools they need to thrive. Mayor Cantrell made history as New Orleans’ first woman mayor in its 300-year history. Her historic role serves as inspiration, showing that barriers can be broken. "His Love is Amazing embodies the mission of commitment and change, strengthening the foundation for a brighter, more resilient future,” said Apostle Scott.
Apostle Scott emphasized the movement’s purpose: "This movement is about God’s amazing love, and we declare it, motivate others to declare it, and demonstrate to those a reason to declare it." It's a collective effort, and every voice deserves to be amplified.
A Moment of Recognition and Celebration
Bill Whittle, Chairman of His Love Is Amazing, praised Mayor Cantrell for her powerful proclamation, stating, "This adds meaning to the mission of our organization. This is a great announcement for the youth, especially since I come from a teaching background." The presentation was held in the heart of New Orleans in a private suite reserved by the organization, where the Amazing Love Movement invites young people from the community who wear the signature T-shirts to NBA games—exposing them to the spirit of Louisiana’s deep-rooted love for sportsmanship and community unity.
Apostle Scott, founder of His Love Is Amazing, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "I am truly honored to accept this proclamation and deeply thankful to Mayor Cantrell for her unwavering dedication to our city and its young people. As a believer, I recognize the importance of faith, leadership, and opportunity in shaping our future, and I commend the mayor for her relentless efforts to keep New Orleans thriving."
About Apostle Mardia Scott and Scott Enterprises International
Apostle Mardia Scott is a visionary leader dedicated to transforming lives through faith, music, and community outreach. As the founder of Scott Enterprises International, he oversees multiple initiatives designed to uplift individuals and communities, including:
• S.A.L.T. RECORDS – Music Label & Production
• AMAZING MUSIC STREAMING, LLC – Music Distribution
• AMAZING APPAREL – T-Shirt & Merchandise Manufacturing
• AMAZING LOVE MINISTRIES INC. – 501(c)(3) Non-Profit
The Amazing Love Movement Operates on Three Core Pillars:
• Declaration
• Motivation
• Demonstration
