Martone & Billboard Artist Intelligent Diva Release 'Too Bad, So Sad' from Phoenix Rising: The Emperor’s Ascension

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martone , known as The Emperor of House Music, has teamed up with Billboard-charting artist Intelligent Diva for their powerful new single, "Too Bad, So Sad." This collaboration is set to feature on Martone's highly anticipated album Phoenix Rising, due for release in 2025. The single promises to be an empowering anthem for anyone who's ever had to walk away from a toxic relationship, filled with raw emotion and resilience.A New Era for MartoneMartone, a longstanding figure in the House music scene, brings his signature sound to this collaboration with Intelligent Diva. Hailing from Lansing, Michigan, Martone is celebrated for blending soulful melodies with the vibrant energy of House music, earning him the title of The Emperor of House Music. His earlier works, including The Evolution of Martone and Erogenous Zone, have solidified his place in the global music scene. Through his music, Martone advocates for inclusivity and representation, particularly for the LGBTQ+ community. His upcoming album, Phoenix Rising, is set to define a new chapter in his career, with "Too Bad, So Sad" marking the first of many tracks to capture his evolution as an artist.“Collaborating with Intelligent Diva on ‘Too Bad, So Sad’ was an incredible experience,” Martone shared. “Back when I was working with IRMIX Radio, I saw first-hand how serious she was about her craft, and I became a fan of hers. Her song No Justice still resonates with me today, and I’m so thrilled that she agreed to be a part of this track. I know she wants to see me succeed, and I want the same for her.”Intelligent Diva's Bold Musical VisionIntelligent Diva is no stranger to chart-topping success. A multi-faceted artist, she has made waves across music, film, and business. Known for her bold, genre-blending style that spans hip-hop, R&B, pop, rock, and beyond, Intelligent Diva has worked with major artists such as Ty Dolla $ign and Sean Kingston. She has amassed an impressive career with 13 chart-topping singles and multiple award nominations, including five ISSA Award nominations.Diva is also an entrepreneur, having created her own streaming platform, IDMTV, where she showcases her projects, original music, and empowering content. Her versatility as a creator has established her as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, and her contributions to Too Bad, So Sad are no exception."Collaborating with Martone on this track was such an intense and beautiful experience,” said Intelligent Diva. “The lyrics resonate with so many people, and I believe it will deeply connect with our listeners.”"Too Bad, So Sad" – A Tale of Heartbreak and ResilienceThe song’s lyrics tell the story of love gone wrong and the strength found in walking away from a broken relationship. With poignant lines like, “Too bad, so sad, love’s gone and it’s past / All those dreams we had, now they’re shattered glass,” the track empowers listeners to let go of toxic ties and reclaim their independence. The heartfelt message is reinforced by a blend of Martone’s soulful House beats and Intelligent Diva’s compelling vocal delivery.The single is expected to make waves on both the airwaves and the dancefloors, with its bold lyrics and infectious rhythm. “Too Bad, So Sad” represents a powerful moment of personal and artistic growth for both Martone and Intelligent Diva, solidifying their positions as trailblazers in their respective genres.Upcoming Projects and Tour DatesPhoenix Rising is set to be released in 2025, with the debut single “Too Bad, So Sad” likely to drop in mid-spring 2025. Both artists are preparing for the album's release and look forward to connecting with fans through future performances and collaborations.About Martone, The Emperor of House MusicMartone, a fixture in the House music scene, has been crafting his signature sound for over a decade. Known for his electrifying performances and deep dedication to his craft, Martone's discography includes hits like The Evolution of Martone, #TEOM Remixes, and Erogenous Zone. He continues to break barriers, using his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in music.About Intelligent DivaIntelligent Diva is a Billboard-charting artist, entrepreneur, and creator of IDMTV. With 13 #1 singles and collaborations with artists like Ty Dolla $ign and Sean Kingston, she has established herself as a groundbreaking figure in the music industry. As an artist and entrepreneur, she is passionate about empowering others through her music, film, and digital platforms.

