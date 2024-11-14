WVDOH statewide open house road tour ends with meeting in District 4

Page Content

​



The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) wrapped up a statewide initiative of open houses across its 10 districts with a final one on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at District 4 Headquarters in Bridgeport.



The open houses were open to state and local officials, members of the public and local media to discuss WVDOH’s activities in the region, get updates on projects, and learn about future plans.​



“The Open Houses provide our locally elected officials an opportunity to meet with our district management teams to establish a direct line of communication,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “This will allow a better partnership between the DOH, elected officials and the public they represent to provide the best road system possible.”







District 4 represents the counties of Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor. District 4 maintains 4,254.54 miles of roadway across those six counties.



As of November 1, 2024, District 4 had completed nearly all of its core maintenance activity for the year. During the open house, district leaders said 100% of pothole patching was completed, 95% of other patching, and 93% of ditching, mowing, and stabilization.



Over 131 lane miles of roadway is planned to be paved by WVDOH crews during fiscal year 2024.



“The open house meetings are designed to encourage open discussions and create a healthy line of communication so that we all can partner together to better serve the citizens of our communities,” said Earl Gaskins, District 4 Manager. “For those that weren’t able to make it, we at District 4 will be reaching out to each of the invitees and offering the opportunity to speak to each of them individually at their convenience.”



The open house road tour began on October 15 in Moundsville at District 6 and continued October 16 in Lewisburg at District 9, October 17 in Charleston at District 1, October 21 in Huntington at District 2, October 24 in Parkersburg at District 3, October 29 in Princeton at District 10, October 30 in Elkins at District 8, October 31 in Weston at District 7, and November 1 in Romney at District 5.





