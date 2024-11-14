Ramp Closures on Flowing Springs Road and Fifth Avenue, in Jefferson County, to Begin Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Fifth Avenue exit ramp at the intersection of WV 9, in Jefferson County, will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, and the Flowing Springs Road exit ramp will be closed beginning at noon on Thursday, November 14, 2024, to allow for paving. All work is expected to be completed on Friday, November 15, 2024. Work will be conducted during daylight hours. Motorists are advised to stay alert and follow the detour signs around the closure. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
