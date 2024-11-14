Lane Closures, Northbound and Southbound, on WV 2/US 250, in Wheeling, to Begin Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2/US 250, northbound and southbound, between the 26th Street exits, in Wheeling, will have the right lanes closed, beginning Wednesday, November 13, 2024, through Friday, November 15, 2024, for bridge maintenance. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down in the construction area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

