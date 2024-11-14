Utility Work on WV 2 (Energy Highway), South of Moundsville, to Begin Thursday, November 14, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2 (Energy Highway), south of Moundsville, near the Kammer Plant, will be having utility work on the side of the road, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, November 14, 2024, through Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for electric line installation. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

