Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,459 in the last 365 days.

Utility Work on WV 2 (Energy Highway), South of Moundsville, to Begin Thursday, November 14, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 2 (Energy Highway), south of Moundsville, near the Kammer Plant, will be having utility work on the side of the road, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, November 14, 2024, through Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for electric line installation. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Utility Work on WV 2 (Energy Highway), South of Moundsville, to Begin Thursday, November 14, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more