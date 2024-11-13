U.S. Chamber Congratulates House GOP Leadership for 119th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement upon U.S. Representatives Mike Johnson, Steve Scalise, Tom Emmer, and Lisa McClain being elected to serve in Republican leadership roles for the 119th Congress:

“The Chamber congratulates Speaker nominee Johnson, Majority Leader Scalise, Majority Whip Emmer, and Conference Chair McClain on the newly elected House Republican leadership team.

“The Chamber looks forward to working with the newly elected House Republican leadership and all their colleagues in the House in both parties to advance policy solutions to help American workers, families, and businesses reach their American Dream. America needs a growth agenda because growth is a critical driver in creating a society where everyone has a chance to thrive.

“The Chamber will work with Congress on policies that will enable this economic growth to happen, including cutting onerous federal regulations on business and advancing pro-growth tax policy to raise wages and create opportunities for every American.”

This summer, the Chamber unveiled the Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America , a series of policy recommendations that will help the United States reach a goal of 3% annual real economic growth. When our economy is growing at 3%, someone who is born today will see America’s economy double in size by the time they are in their early 20s. At 2% growth, it will take until they are in their mid-30s for the economy to double.

As part of this work, the Chamber released a new resource for policymakers and candidates detailing how a pro-growth tax code benefits American workers, businesses, and the economy.

The Chamber also called for reigning in government micromanagement of business in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

