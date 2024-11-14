Submit Release
AHA podcast: Caring for the Aging Veteran — Age-Friendly Health Systems at the VHA 

In this conversation, Kimberly Wozneak, national lead for age-friendly health systems at the Department of Veterans Affairs, discusses how the Veterans Health Administration is weaving four foundational age-friendly principles into its care to support the growing number of aging veterans. LISTEN NOW

