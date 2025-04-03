Submit Release
Analysis finds Marketplace enrollment more than doubled since 2020

A KFF analysis published April 3 found that Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment reached a record-high for a fourth consecutive year and has more than doubled since 2020. Marketplace enrollment totaled 24.3 million for 2025, growing by 12.9 million since 2020, a 113% increase. KFF attributed the growth to the enhanced premium tax credits instituted in 2021 that expire at the end of this year. Nearly all states experienced enrollment growth since 2020, and 20 have doubled their enrollment since then. 

