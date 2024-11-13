NDDOT hosts public input meeting for ND 8 from ND 23 east of New Town north to US 2 in Stanley

About the project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hosting public input meetings to discuss proposed improvements on ND 8 from ND 23 east of New Town north to US 2 in Stanley. The project consists of restoring the pavement structure by milling and overlaying the existing road surface. A traffic operations study will be completed to determine locations where turn lanes are warranted. A safety review will identify other safety items to be addressed as part of the project.



Meeting Information

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. CST, formal presentation at 5 p.m.

Where: Mountrail County South Complex, 8103 61st St NW, Stanley, ND.

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email rfrolek@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24236 in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24236" in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Jan. 3, 2025. Please complete the Title VI survey.

Contact

Ryan Frolek

NDDOT – Design Division

Upson Hall I Room 218

243 Centennial Dr Stop 8115

Grand Forks, ND 58202-8115

rfrolek@nd.gov

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.