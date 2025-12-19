I-29 reopens from Grand Forks to Canadian border

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and the Canadian border as of 7:30 p.m. today, but it remains under a No Travel Advisory in Walsh and Pembina counties due to slick roads and areas of near-zero visibility.

For more information on road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

