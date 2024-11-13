MPD Makes Two Arrests in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two suspects in the connection with a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Northeast.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and then fled the scene.

A short time later, 34-year-old Tanika Jackson and 48-year-old Kamau Kanipe, both of Northeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 24176133

###