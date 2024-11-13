MPD Investigating Minnesota Avenue Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in a hit and run crash that critically injured a pedestrian.

On Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 1:01 a.m., officers were notified for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen this video: https://youtu.be/epkZ1Qf6vs8

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24172977

###