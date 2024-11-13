Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Suspects and Vehicles in Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects and two vehicles in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at approximately 5:10 p.m., the suspects were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. During the dispute, both suspects brandished firearms and fired at each other. Both suspects fled and no injuries were reported.

Both suspects and their vehicles were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/yjRB3vKq_-k

Suspect One and their vehicle, described as a dark in color Chevrolet with a Maryland tag of 4EH6136, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Suspect Two and their vehicle, described as a red Nissan Ultima with a DC tag of GU6960, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or these vehicles or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24162403

