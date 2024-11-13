MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Northeast.

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a stabbing. Prior to officers arriving, one victim, an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds, self-transported to the Sixth District police station to seek help. He was transported by DC Fire and EMS to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead. A second victim, an adult female, suffering from apparent stab wounds, was located at the scene on Division Avenue. She was transported by DC Fire and EMS to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Gray Hall, of Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 40-year-old Shameka Jackson, of Northeast, DC. Jackson was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24134811