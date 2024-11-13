Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Suspects in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of two men in a shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 700 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. Officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for critical injuries but was in stable condition.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 32-year-old Vance McIlwain, of Northwest, DC, and 31-year-old Kenneth Johnson, of Southeast, DC, were placed under arrest. Based on the facts of the case, the United States Attorney’s Office charged both defendants with Assault with Intent to Kill.

