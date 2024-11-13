Governor Pritzker and Illinois Department of Revenue Celebrate 40th Anniversary of Springfield's Willard Ice Building

ILLINOIS, November 13 - Architecturally Unique Structure Serves as Headquarters to the Illinois Department of Revenue

Springfield — To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Willard Ice Building (WIB), Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) hosted a celebration in the building's lobby on November 13th.

The WIB, located at 101 W. Jefferson in downtown Springfield, serves as IDOR's headquarters and encompasses more than 750,000 square feet, spanning three city blocks. Construction of the iconic six-story, open-atrium building began in 1980 and reached completion in 1984. This architecturally unique structure is one of the most distinctive features in Springfield's skyline.

The building is named after Willard Ice (1915-1980). Ice was an attorney who worked for IDOR for nearly 35 years, including a brief three-month period as the agency's director during a gubernatorial transition.

"Our history is shaped by the everyday heroes - like Willard Ice - who do all sorts of unseen work that lays the foundation of our future. I am glad to be here marking 40 years of this important building and honoring the legacy of the great Willard Ice - Mr. Revenue - a giant of Illinois government, a passionate public servant, and a remarkable person," said Governor JB Pritzker. "A person and building of this importance - to our history, to this community, and to the taxpayers of Illinois - deserves nothing less than celebration and pride."

Ice was born in Danville, IL, and lost his sight at age four leading him to attend a state school for the blind. He earned a law degree from the University of Illinois and began working for IDOR in 1942. Despite being blind, he gained extensive knowledge of revenue statutes, earning the nickname "Mr. Revenue."

"Today we are not only here to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our headquarters, but all that has been accomplished within these walls over the past four decades," said IDOR Director David Harris. "The Willard Ice Building is cherished by everyone who has worked here and holds a significant place in the Springfield community, having hosted high school proms and other memorable events over the years. We would like to thank Governor JB Pritzker, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, and the Capital Development Board for their ongoing support, cooperation, and investment in our iconic headquarters."

