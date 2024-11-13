U.S. Chamber of Commerce Congratulates Newly Elected U.S. Senate GOP Leadership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement upon U.S. Senators John Thune, John Barrasso, and Tom Cotton being elected to serve as U.S. Senate Republican Leadership for the 119th Congress:

“The Chamber congratulates the newly elected Senate Republican leadership team, including Senator Thune as Senate Majority Leader, Senator Barrasso as Republican Whip, and Senator Cotton as Republican Conference Chair.

“We look forward to working with the newly elected Republican leadership and their colleagues in the Senate to advance policy solutions to grow our economy, expand opportunities, foster innovation, and strengthen our nation. We look forward to partnering on policies to reign in overregulation and enact a competitive, pro-growth tax code. The Chamber will continue to work with Congress to help American workers and businesses achieve the American Dream.

“We also thank Senator Mitch McConnell for his decades of distinguished leadership in the Senate. As Leader, Mitch McConnell was a staunch ally of the U.S. business community and fought every day for the needs of American employers and their workers. We look forward to continuing our partnership during Senator McConnell’s many more years of service to Kentucky and the country."

This summer, the Chamber unveiled the Growth and Opportunity Imperative for America , a series of policy recommendations that will help the United States reach a goal of 3% annual real economic growth. When our economy is growing at 3%, someone who is born today will see America’s economy double in size by the time they are in their early 20s. At 2% growth, it will take until they are in their mid-30s for the economy to double.

As part of this work, the Chamber released a new resource for policymakers and candidates detailing how a pro-growth tax code benefits American workers, businesses, and the economy.

The Chamber also called for reigning in government micromanagement of business in a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

##