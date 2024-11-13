Interstate 229 Nighttime Closures Scheduled in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two different nighttime closures are scheduled for crews to install sign structures over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls next week.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, northbound I-229 will be closed between Louise Avenue and Western Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, southbound I-229 will be closed between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Motorists should follow signed detour routes using 57th Street during these overnight closures. The prime contractor on this $1.3 million project is BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, SD.

