Interstate 229 Nighttime Closures Scheduled in Sioux Falls
For Immediate Release:
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024
Contact:
Bridger Kraye, Project Engineer, 605-940-1879
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two different nighttime closures are scheduled for crews to install sign structures over Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls next week.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, northbound I-229 will be closed between Louise Avenue and Western Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024.
On Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, southbound I-229 will be closed between Western Avenue and Louise Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Motorists should follow signed detour routes using 57th Street during these overnight closures. The prime contractor on this $1.3 million project is BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, SD.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.