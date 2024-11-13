Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 13, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 13, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3: 25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Kim.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Contruction Code Act 36 of 2017, from the

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Review and Advisory Council

Administration Account Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2023 - 2024

· An biannual report as required Persuant to Title 20 section 8622(c.1)(5), from the Pennsylvania

Department of Health - Organ and Tissue Donation Advisory Committee regarding the Biannual

Report to the Secretary of the Senate and the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives 2022 – 2024

· An annual report as Pursuant to the statutory requirements governing the Office of Consumer

Advocate at 71 Pennsylvania Statute Annontated Section 309-7, regarding the Fiscal Year 2023 - 2024

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 71

HB 120

HB 1850

HB 2426

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1304

HB 2177

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence

of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments

made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 155

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 71

HB 1210

HB 1304

HB 1850

HB 2177

HB 2426

SB 155

Bills Referred

HR 568 Human Services

HR 569 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 600 Rules

HB 2649 Housing And Community Development

HB 2650 Health

HB 2651 Finance

HB 2652 Health

HB 2653 Judiciary

HB 2654 Housing And Community Development

HB 2655 Health

HB 2656 State Government

HB 2657 State Government

HB 2658 Education

HB 2659 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2660 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2661 State Government

HB 2662 State Government

HB 2700 State Government

HB 2701 State Government

SB 766 State Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 93 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1304 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2177 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 563 A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 15, 2024, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 Motion to suspend rules for immediation consideration of HR 563 (Schlossberg) 196-5

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives stands in

Recess subject to the Call of the Chair.