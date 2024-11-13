Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 13, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 13, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3: 25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Kim.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report as required by the Pennsylvania Contruction Code Act 36 of 2017, from the
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Review and Advisory Council
Administration Account Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2023 - 2024
· An biannual report as required Persuant to Title 20 section 8622(c.1)(5), from the Pennsylvania
Department of Health - Organ and Tissue Donation Advisory Committee regarding the Biannual
Report to the Secretary of the Senate and the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives 2022 – 2024
· An annual report as Pursuant to the statutory requirements governing the Office of Consumer
Advocate at 71 Pennsylvania Statute Annontated Section 309-7, regarding the Fiscal Year 2023 - 2024
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 71
HB 120
HB 1850
HB 2426
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1304
HB 2177
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence
of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments
made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 155
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 71
HB 1210
HB 1304
HB 1850
HB 2177
HB 2426
SB 155
Bills Referred
HR 568 Human Services
HR 569 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 600 Rules
HB 2649 Housing And Community Development
HB 2650 Health
HB 2651 Finance
HB 2652 Health
HB 2653 Judiciary
HB 2654 Housing And Community Development
HB 2655 Health
HB 2656 State Government
HB 2657 State Government
HB 2658 Education
HB 2659 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2660 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2661 State Government
HB 2662 State Government
HB 2700 State Government
HB 2701 State Government
SB 766 State Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 93 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1304 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2177 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 11 through 15, 2024, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 15, 2024, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
|
|
Motion to suspend rules for immediation consideration of HR 563
(Schlossberg)
|
196-5
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives stands in
Recess subject to the Call of the Chair.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.