Maryland Fishing Report – November 13

Flounder, photo by Monty Hawkins There are plenty of excellent fishing opportunities this week across Maryland and our offshore waters, don’t miss out on the exciting action. Bundle up and enjoy good fishing before the cold of winter descends upon us, and most importantly take the younger anglers with you. Memories and smiles will last a lifetime.

Forecast Summary: November 13 – November 19: Expect cooler, breezy weather to highlight our fishing conditions this week. Salinity in Maryland’s part of the Chesapeake Bay above Cove Point is running slightly saltier than average. In addition, there is adequate oxygen from surface to bottom throughout the Bay. Main Bay surface water temperatures and the well-mixed water column are in the upper 50s to low 60s with the rivers running cooler. In comparison to historical Bay conditions, the mainstem water temperatures are average, but all tributaries are either warmer than average or at historic maximums. These above average river temperatures may delay the push of baitfish from the rivers into the Bay. In addition, air temperatures are predicted to stay mild so the current pattern may continue. However, once rivers cool, anglers will be rewarded with great fishing conditions and more opportunities to catch fish near river mouths (as well as breaking fish) and the traditional places deeper in the water column such as channel edges, underwater points, hard bottom, and drop-offs. Expect average water clarity for most of the Maryland portion of the Bay. To see the latest water clarity conditions, check Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps. Expect average flows for the Maryland rivers and streams. There will be above average tidal currents all week as a result of the full moon on November 16. For more detailed and up-to-date fishing conditions in your area, be sure to check out Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Upper Chesapeake Bay

Joseph Barrett was fishing in the Conowingo Dam pool over the weekend when he caught this large blue catfish. Photo courtesy of Joseph Barrett Anglers fishing at the Conowingo Dam pool report that the striped bass fishing has been a little slow during the evenings despite some power generation water releases. Blue catfish however are ready and willing to take cut bait cast into the dam pool, and anglers note they will chase down a soft plastic jig or crankbait at times. Slim striped bass action is also being reported in the lower Susquehanna River and along the edges of the Flats this week. The best chance of connecting with striped bass tends to occur during the early morning and late evening hours. Casting a mix of crankbaits, Rattletraps, jerkbaits, and paddletails along the channel edges is the most popular way to fish. Striped bass anglers have been returning to the Patapsco River and Pooles Island area based on success there last month. The abundance of striped bass or perhaps the willingness of them to bite has changed and anglers find they must work hard for their fish. There are still some spot to be found near the mouth of the Magothy River and near Sandy Point, and others are using small white perch or eels for live-lining along channel edges. Anglers are reporting some striped bass catches, but blue catfish can muscle in on the scene and take those baits as well. In Baltimore Harbor, jigging with soft plastics along channel edges offers some success as does casting a mix of lures along shoreline structure during the morning and evening hours. Trolling with umbrella rigs has become popular, it is a good way to cover a lot of water while working the channel edges of the upper bay. It takes heavy tackle and heavy inline weight to get down to where the striped bass are suspended close to the bottom, which is usually around 30 feet. Most anglers are using sassy shads on the umbrella arms and a bucktail dressed with a sassy shad or twistertail for a trailer in white or chartreuse. White perch have moved to deeper waters in the tidal rivers or are holding near shoals and reefs out in the Bay. Most are being caught by jigging with metal jigs, stingsilvers are a popular choice. They can also be caught on bottom rigs that are baited with pieces of bloodworm, grass shrimp, small minnows, or peeler crab.

Middle Bay Slim pickings can best describe striped bass fishing in the middle Bay for the past week. Some striped bass are being caught but anglers are used to better fishing than this during the fall months. Water temperatures in the tidal rivers have barely dropped below 60 degrees this week and bay water temperatures are still slightly above 60 degrees; salinities have increased and are average or above average due to the lack of rain. Anglers are seeing some striped bass success at Eastern Bay, Poplar Island, Thomas Point, and the mouth of the Choptank, but one can’t count on catching them. At the Bay Bridge anglers are having some success with striped bass by drifting with live eels, spot, or small white perch near the bridge pier bases. Jigging along channel edges when fish can be spotted on depth finders offers some action, as does casting paddletails along promising looking shorelines with paddletails and crankbaits. Trolling is quickly becoming the most popular way to fish this month. Umbrella rigs pulled behind heavy inline weights along channel edges provide the best option this week. Bucktails dressed with a sassy shad or a twistertail are used as trailers in white or chartreuse. Along the main channels, 30 feet tends to be the best depth to target where striped bass are holding close to the bottom. White perch can now be found in the deeper waters at the mouths of the region’s tidal rivers and eventually they will find their way out into the Bay, always looking for slightly warmer water down deep. The rock piles at the Bay Bridge are worth checking for large white perch holding deep in the swift current. Jigging with metal jigs is the most popular way to target them at this time.

Lower Bay

Photo by Travis Long Fishing for striped bass offers better hope for anglers who are casting, jigging, and trolling the waters of the lower Bay and the tidal rivers. For light tackle anglers who enjoy casting lures in the waters of the tidal rivers and Bay shores there is a mix of striped bass and puppy drum to be found. The puppy drum are being described as just under the minimum 18 inches, with some fitting into the 18-27 inch slot to be a legal fish. Rich Watts was crabbing on the Chester River this past weekend and found crabs at 20 feet. His friend Tony holds a big one for a picture. Photo by Rich Watts Jigging with soft plastic jigs or metal jigs along the deep edges of the channels is a popular way to fish for striped bass out in the bay. A close watch on a depth finder will help pinpoint suspended fish along channel edges, usually at a 30-foot depth. Anglers jigging with metal jigs can be surprised with a black sea bass or a large white perch at times when jigging near some of the artificial reefs. Trolling umbrella rigs down deep along channel edges has become a very popular way to fish for striped bass this month. It requires heavy tackle onboard and equally heavy inline weights to get the umbrella rigs down to the depths where striped bass are holding. The best depth to find striped bass suspended close to the bottom is 30 feet. The most productive trailers are reported to be bucktails dressed with sassy shads or twistertails in white or chartreuse. White perch are now holding in the deeper waters in the lower sections of the region’s tidal rivers and Tangier Sound. The white perch are following the warmer waters to be found deeper. The difference from surface water temperatures to depths of 25 feet or more can be as much as 10 degrees or more. Jigging with metal jigs is the most popular way to target the larger white perch. Bottom rigs can also be effective when baited with grass shrimp, small minnows, pieces of bloodworm or peeler crab. Oyster reefs and deep water bridge piers are all good places to look for schools of white perch. Recreational Crabbing: Blue crabs are heading to deeper and warmer waters, there is still a chance to gather up some crabs for one more crab feast or to put up some crab meat for the winter months. Since crabs are now being found in waters 15 feet or deeper, collapsible crab traps can be a good choice. Trotlines will work also but a portion of the crabs coming up the trotline are reported to be falling off.

Freshwater Fishing

Luke Bayne takes one last look at this beautiful rainbow trout before releasing it. Photo by Luke Bayne Anglers at Deep Creek Lake are enjoying good fishing for walleye this week along steep rocky shores and the Route 219 bridge piers. Small crankbaits, jerkbaits and white tubes rigged drop shot style are good lure choices when fishing during the evening hours. Smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, and northern pike are active as waters cool. Flows in the upper Potomac River flows continue to be very low this week and waters are very clear. The grass beds are breaking up causing crayfish to head for deeper waters as they look for cover to sit out the winter. The smallmouth bass are waiting and ready to feast on one of their favorite food items. It is not uncommon to see smallmouth bass with abraded snouts caused by plucking crayfish off rocky bottom. Any lure that represents a crayfish or small baitfish is an excellent choice for anglers. Since waters are low and clear, long casts with light lines are needed, as floating leaves can be an uninvited problem. Largemouth bass fishermen on the tidal Potomac report the water temperatures down to 50 degrees. Bass can be found along ledges in creeks and on the main river. Grubs and tubes have been good choices for both largemouth and crappie. Spinnerbaits and crankbaits have been a productive choice along declining grass beds. Anglers are enjoying good fishing for largemouth bass this week in ponds, reservoirs and tidal waters. Largemouth bass are very active as they take advantage of baitfish and crayfish being denied their shallow water summer habitat as waters chill down and grass beds begin to break up. There is fun trout fishing this week in the catch and release management waters and there are still trout to be found in the put and take areas. Anglers in the put and take areas often switch to casting small spinners and spoons to cover a lot of water and to entice trout that wanted nothing to do with Powerbait. Anglers in the catch and release areas will follow regulations regarding types of lures and flies required. The late fall and winter months become the best times to fish for chain pickerel. They have lost their summer haunts of thick grass beds and spatterdock fields and are now holding near sunken wood. Casting a variety of lures will get their attention. Anglers targeting chain pickerel are urged to remove treble hooks from their lures and replace them with single inline hooks. Due to the aggressive nature of chain pickerel, treble hooks often become ensnared in the gills of the pickerel and usually are fatal. Blue catfish are moving to the upper sections of the tidal rivers and can be found along channel edges and nearby channel shelves. Cut bait of various oily fish are the most popular baits, but in a pinch, chicken livers and scented baits can work well. As the month of November progresses, this is one of the best times to target blue catfish.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays

Two anglers hold fluke, photo courtesy of Scott Lenox Tautog have moved into the Ocean City Inlet and the surrounding jetties, bulkheads and piers. Flounder are moving out through the inlet headed for offshore wintering grounds. Anglers are enjoying good fishing for tautog this week and sand fleas and pieces of crab are the preferred baits. Casting Gulp baits, traditional baits of squid and drifting live baits are the best ways to target flounder moving through the inlet. Casting soft plastic jigs is accounting for good fishing for striped bass. Surf anglers wait in anticipation of the southbound migration of striped bass to arrive along Maryland beaches. New Jersey surf anglers are enjoying epic fishing so hopefully the vanguard of the striped bass migration will arrive soon. The boats headed out to the offshore wreck and reef sites are finding good catches of black sea bass and a mix of triggerfish, porgies, and flounder for their anglers. Those specifically targeting flounder are catching large ones. The offshore sea conditions at the canyons has been rough at times recently but there could be a pot of gold out there for tuna anglers. Recent catches of yellowfin tuna at the Hudson Canyon were off the charts so perhaps some of those fish will be available to Maryland anglers as they pass by. Maryland anglers are enjoying the southerly migration of bluefin tuna this week and those catches are occurring within a few miles of the inlet.

“That is the feeling of wonderful contentment a man can have on a lonesome beach that is chilling itself up for winter, sort of practice-swinging to get ready for the bitter cold that’s coming.” Robert Ruark

Maryland Fishing Report is written and compiled by Keith Lockwood, fisheries biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Click Before You Cast is written by Tidewater Ecosystem Assessment Director Tom Parham.

A reminder to all Maryland anglers, please participate in DNR’s Volunteer Angler Surveys. This allows citizen scientists to contribute valuable data to the monitoring and management of several important fish species.

This report is now available on your Amazon Echo device — just ask Alexa to “open Maryland Fishing Report.”