Embassy of Sweden officially in Dublin

On 12 November, the Embassy of Sweden was officially inaugurated in Dublin. The Embassy has been long-awaited in Dublin, and its establishment has been met with great interest from both Swedish and Irish parties.

“This inauguration improved conditions to promote trade, investments and bilateral cooperation, which further strengthens ties between Sweden and Ireland,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard.

The Embassy was initially opened with one posted official in February 2023 to manage the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU. As of January 2024, a permanent ambassador has also been posted, which is an important step for Sweden’s presence in Ireland. With the new premises, the Embassy has now established a permanent presence in Dublin.

“I’m delighted to be able to inaugurate our new Embassy in Dublin. During the visit, I have also met with representatives of Irish organisations to discuss strategies and measures that Ireland has implemented to attract and retain highly-skilled labour,” says Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, who took part in the inauguration ceremony and unveiled the Embassy’s coat of arms.