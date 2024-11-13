Crossover Meats, the Brand Bringing Affordable Sustainability to Consumers, Launches at The GIANT Company

Crossover Blends Chicken & Beef

The unique, patented chicken-based hamburgers now available online and in-store.

You can feel good about putting burgers on the table again. Crossover Meats makes dinner better for you, easy and better for the planet in three great flavors.” — Michelle Adelman

PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats announces its unique, patented chicken-based hamburgers are now available at The GIANT Company , both in-store and online.The brand from award-winning entrepreneur Michelle Adelman is home to environmentally superior real-meat burgers. After launching successfully at Giant Food earlier this year, these sustainable and delicious burgers are now available for customers at The GIANT Company locations.The future consuming delicious, better-for-you, all natural real meat that has a significantly lower impact on the environment is here. Crossover Meats leads the way by using up to 50% less land and 40% less water and producing up to 50% less greenhouse gas emissions.Over 60% of Gen Z and Millennial consumers want to buy environmentally sustainable products. By blending wholesome chicken with beef, pork or lamb in their patented recipe, Crossover is poised to shake up the alternative protein and meat industries with an all-natural real meat product that delivers health, sustainability and price benefits.“You can feel good about putting burgers on the table again,” said Adelman. “Crossover Meats makes dinner better for you, easy and better for the planet in three great flavors. So delicious you’ll want to stock up for winter! You can still be a health-conscious, sustainability-minded, consumer without having to pay a premium for quality, all-natural meat.”Ground beef is a staple ingredient in American households and one of the most versatile proteins, used in soups, tacos, meatloaf, chili, meatballs, sauces and more.Crossover products provide savings from traditional ground beef, pork and lamb with the same great taste, consistently affordable in the face of food inflation and rising meat prices. The cook-from-frozen format is convenient and cost-effective for busy families, singles and students.The patented Crossover Meats recipe was mom and chef-perfected by Executive Chef Marina Mitchell in the test kitchen. "As a busy mom with two boys, I want to get a healthy and great-tasting meal on the table quickly between sports practice and homework. We perfected the patent in the test kitchen, blending wholesome chicken breast with beef, pork, and lamb to deliver great taste, texture, and cooking performance with the convenience of cooking from frozen. Twelve minutes from the freezer to table and dinner is served!"The all-natural patties include 100% wholesome ingredients with no fillers, soy or gluten. Each 5.3 oz. serving has 32 grams of protein, 20% DV of iron and low trans fats, creating uncompromising quality, taste and performance at a fraction of the cost.Visit www.crossovermeats.com for more details, or shop online at www.giantfood.com and www.giantfoodstores.com ###About Crossover Meats:Crossover Meats is a woman-owned company on a mission to revolutionize ground meat. We believe in creating all-natural products that are affordable, convenient, delicious and environmentally responsible. We use wholesome ingredients and minimal processing. That’s real meat making real change.

