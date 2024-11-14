SMOOTHSTACK ANNOUNCES $1M INITIATIVE TO PROVIDE NO-COST TRAINING IN GENERATIVE AI SKILLS 

Smoothstack provides customized hire-train-deploy (HTD) workforce solutions

First Cohort of 100 Participants to Gain Advanced Skills in AI Applications

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smoothstack, a leader in workforce development through its hire-train-deploy model, has announced a new initiative to train and certify 100 individuals in generative AI skills at no cost to participants.

Backed by up to a $1,000,000 commitment, this program aims to equip participants with industry-relevant AI skills, including application development and responsible AI practices. Unlike many corporate training initiatives, Smoothstack’s program is purely altruistic, with no expectation of return. The company is launching this initiative solely to support workforce resilience and create new opportunities for individuals who might otherwise be left behind in an AI-driven economy.

“Generative AI represents both an incredible opportunity and a challenge for the workforce,” said John Akkara, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Smoothstack. “Rather than letting technology replace jobs, we’re committed to empowering job seekers with the knowledge and skills to thrive alongside it. Our mission is to equip individuals with the tools to secure high-demand roles and make meaningful contributions across industries that are evolving through AI.”

Smoothstack will select participants through their proprietary vetting process designed to ensure they have foundational skillsets suited to the program’s demands. Those who complete the training will be eligible to take a Databricks Generative AI certification exam to validate their new skills. Smoothstack is providing vouchers to cover the cost of this certification, further supporting participants in achieving industry recognized credentials in AI.

The first group of 40 individuals began November 12th, 2024.

