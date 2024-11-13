New infrastructure supports safety for Island’s shellfish aquaculture industry

CANADA, November 13 - The design and construction of a new landing site at Keir’s Shore will address safety concerns and enhance the economic vitality of Prince Edward Island’s shellfish aquaculture industry.

The navigational channel leading into Malpeque Harbour and Darnley Basin frequently fills in with shifting sand, creating a dangerous narrow and shallow channel inhibiting safe passage by vessels, particularly aquaculture vessels that operate during the ice-free months. The channel requires frequent dredging to ensure safe access by vessels. The new landing site, located close to mussel leases in Malpeque Bay, will allow the sector to load and off-load product so that they can navigate the channel into Malpeque Harbour with empty vessels, lowering the risk of an accident.

The project is a partnership of federal and provincial governments and the shellfish aquaculture industry. The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $4.55 million, while the Government of Canada is contributing up to $3.25 million. Industry will contribute $250,000. An additional $700,000 from the Government of Prince Edward Island will enhance road infrastructure.

Work is anticipated to begin later this month and be completed in spring 2025.

Quotes:

“Our Island fishers and growers need a network of safe and accessible harbours to ensure the safety of vessels and crews while also ensuring the efficiency of fishing and aquaculture operations. By providing reliable infrastructure, we can support sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices and benefit our local economies.” - Honourable Zack Bell, Minister for Fisheries, Tourism, Sports and Culture for the Province of Prince Edward Island

“As a proud coastal Canadian, I have seen firsthand how vital the fishing and aquaculture industry is to local communities, both culturally and economically. Keir’s Shore will benefit aquaculture harvesters alike for generations by providing more space to support the work they do. This project underscores the Government of Canada’s commitment to safe, reliable infrastructure for our valued seafood sector.”

- Hon. Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Atlantic Canada is known around the world for our exceptional fish and shellfish. It is a source of pride for those who live here, a popular draw for visitors, and a major export. I am pleased to see the continued commitment from our government to ensure long-term health for this industry.”

- Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA

“We are excited that the landing site at Keir’s Shore is finally happening as this will provide a safe landing place for our staff to work out of year-round. The sand bar in Malpeque is impassable and dangerous for most of the year. We truly welcome safer conditions for our staff to load and offload mussels.”

- John Paquet, Prince Edward Aqua Farms



Quick facts:

PEI accounts for more than 44 million pounds of mussels each year, which represents about 80 percent of all Canadian mussel production. The 2023 landed value of mussels is $29 million.

Twenty-five percent of PEI’s total mussel production is harvested out of Malpeque Harbour.

The Government of Prince Edward Island, through the Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture is responsible for managing provincially-owned marine access sites for the shellfish and aquaculture sectors across Prince Edward Island, which includes over 100 marine access sites.

The Government of Prince Edward Island, through the Department of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture, is providing $4.55 million for the construction of the new provincial aquaculture landing site. An additional $700,000 through the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will support enhancing road infrastructure at the provincial landing site.

The Government of Canada is providing up to $3.25M to the Province of Prince Edward Island, to be distributed through Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The aquaculture industry is providing $250,000.

