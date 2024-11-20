Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center Forms Partnership with Virtua Health

Merritt Healthcare Advisors has announced the partnership between Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center and Virtua Health

The physician leadership at Christiana Spine ASC have built not only a spectacular center, but one that is well-positioned to provide high-quality care to patients for many years to come...” — Rich Searles

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merritt Healthcare Advisors (“Merritt”) has announced the partnership between Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center (“CSASC”) located in Newark, DE, and Virtua Health headquarted in Marlton, NJ. CSASC specializes in performing minimally invasive spinal & pain management procedures and has partnered with Virtua Health to leverage their professional management and operational expertise to continue delivering the highest quality of care to their patients.CSASC's legal counsel in the transaction, John Shire & Aselle Kurmanova of Cozen O’Connor, played an integral role alongside Merritt Healthcare Advisors in structuring this transaction.“Our partnership with Virtua Health represents an exciting opportunity to build on our legacy of exceptional spine care to our patient population,” said founding partner Nancy Kim, MD of Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center. “With Virtua’s resources, the surgical center will expand its offerings to include a broader range of innovative procedures and technologies, ensuring that patients have access to advanced treatments close to home.”“We are excited to partner with the physician owners at Christiana Spine ASC”, said Barry Graf, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development for Virtua Health. “With our partners, we look to support independent minded physicians in the ASCs, with our knowledge and support while always focusing on quality outcomes and growth. Merritt Healthcare Advisors has done a great job connecting us and our management partner with the physicians, and navigating through the process together.”"Merritt Healthcare Advisors is pleased to announce this partnership between Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center and Virtua Health to better serve the patients of Delaware and surrounding communities,” said Rich Searles, Managing Director & Partner of Merritt Healthcare Advisors. “The physician leadership at Christiana Spine ASC have built not only a spectacular center, but one that is well-positioned to provide high-quality care to patients for many years to come through its new partnership."John D. Shire of Cozen O’Connor, stated after the transaction, “Cozen O’Connor was pleased to serve as legal counsel to Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical Center in this transaction with Virtua Health. Cozen O’Connor's legal team helped Christiana Spine ASC navigate through the various complex business and legal issues that arose in the transaction, which resulted in a successful closing of a strong partnership.”About Christiana Spine Ambulatory Surgical CenterChristiana Spine ASC, founded in 2004, is a state-of-the-art, AAAHC certified Ambulatory Surgery Center that specializes in performing minimally invasive spinal & pain management procedures.About Virtua HealthVirtua Health, based in Marlton NJ, is an academic health system that provides a full spectrum of health care services. In addition to joint ventures with 42 ambulatory surgery centers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, Virtua operates five hospitals in Southern New Jersey and has 3,000 affiliated physicians and clinicians. Specialties include cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health, orthopedics, advanced surgery, and maternity services. For additional information on Virtua Health please visit https://www.virtua.org/ About Merritt Healthcare AdvisorsMerritt Healthcare Advisors is the leading provider of merger and acquisition services for healthcare businesses, including surgery centers, physician practices, and ancillary service providers. As the only M&A advisory firm with active clinical operations, Merritt has an unmatched perspective when it comes to obtaining optimal valuation for our clients. Having completed more than $5 billion in healthcare transactions across the United States since 2005, Merritt helps clients realize the true value of their assets, source relationships of strategic value, and ultimately manage the process of achieving a successful transition. The Principals of Merritt acted in their capacity as licensed investment banking agents of Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information on Merritt Healthcare Advisors please visit https://merrittadvisory.com/ About Cozen O’ConnorEstablished in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has over 925 attorneys who help clients manage risk and make better business decisions. The firm counsels clients on their most sophisticated legal matters in all areas of the law, including litigation, corporate, and regulatory law. Representing a broad array of leading global corporations and middle market companies, Cozen O’Connor serves its clients’ needs through 33 offices across two continents. For additional information on Cozen O’Connor please visit https://www.cozen.com/

