Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center Announces Strategic Partnership with Surgery Partners
Partnership announced between Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center & Surgery Partners. Merritt Healthcare Advisors principals represented Gramercy.
This collaboration brings together two industry leaders committed to offering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A strategic partnership was announced between Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center (Gramercy Park) based in New York City and Surgery Partners, headquartered in Brentwood, TN. Merritt Healthcare Advisors principals represented Gramercy Park in the transaction.
Gramercy Park, founded in 2003, is among the largest independent multi-site endoscopy providers in the region, with endoscopy centers at 250 Park Avenue & Bennett Avenue in Manhattan. Their services encompass a wide range of endoscopic procedures, including a dedicated practice for anesthesia services at the endoscopy centers. Gramercy has chosen to collaborate with SP to benefit from their expertise in scaling businesses to top-tier industry platforms.
Lawrence Ottaviano, a partner at Gramercy Park, expressed excitement about the new partnership: “We are delighted to join forces with Surgery Partners. By combining our strengths and leveraging Surgery Partners' operational resources, we are confident in our ability to enhance the patient experience. By easing our clinical teams' administrative burdens, we can continue delivering exceptional care and support to our patients seamlessly. This partnership would not have been possible without Merritt's assistance."
"Gramercy Park's dedication to providing high-quality healthcare services aligns perfectly with our mission. We eagerly anticipate collaborating to improve patient quality of life through this partnership," said Eric Evans, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Surgery Partners.
"Merritt is pleased to announce the partnership between Gramercy Park and Surgery Partners. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders committed to offering high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services. Gramercy Park's advanced ambulatory surgical center, focused on comprehensive outpatient endoscopic healthcare for adults, complements Surgery Partners' diverse healthcare services, which include surgical facilities, multi-specialty physician practices, and anesthesia services," said Zak Eisenberg, Partner at Merritt Healthcare Advisors.
Principals of Merritt acted in their capacity of licensed Investment Banking agents of unaffiliated broker-dealer Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.
