Merritt Healthcare Advisors Announces Partnership Between Surgical Associates Chartered and American Vascular Associates

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vascular Associates (AVA), based in Palm Harbor, FL, today announced a strategic partnership with Surgical Associates Chartered (SAC), headquartered in Camp Springs, MD. Established in 1984, SAC has become a leader in providing comprehensive surgical care throughout Maryland, renowned for its top-tier expertise in general, vascular, and minimally invasive surgery. Through this new partnership, AVA will offer SAC the resources and expertise needed to support its continued growth, while preserving the practice’s dedication to high-quality patient care and physician autonomy.Dr. Rodeen Rahbar, the owner of SAC, commented, “AVA’s commitment to excellence is exemplified by its dedication to helping independent practices realize their full potential. This partnership empowers us to expand access to care while maintaining our autonomy, ensuring that we continue to deliver outstanding healthcare outcomes.”“We are thrilled to enter the Maryland market in partnership with Dr. Rahbar and the entire SAC team,” said Michael Licata, CEO of AVA. “This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate in expanding vascular and surgical care in a key region, and we look forward to implementing several high-impact initiatives in the near future.” David Fitzgerald, AVA board member and lead investor from Petra Capital added, “We are pleased to welcome such a high calibre leader in Dr. Rahbar to the AVA team and look forward to what we can accomplish together.”SAC was represented by Merritt Healthcare Advisors , a national advisory firm specializing in helping healthcare providers evaluate strategic options. Zak Eisenberg, Vice President at Merritt, said, “We are honoured to have facilitated this partnership, which will provide SAC with greater scale and resources, allowing them to enhance patient care both locally and beyond.” John Carron, Partner at Merritt Healthcare Advisors, added, "It has been a privilege to represent Dr. Rahbar in this exciting partnership with AVA. This collaboration will equip SAC with the tools and support needed to expand its reach and continue providing top-quality care to the Maryland community."Surgical Associates Chartered (SAC)Founded in 1984, the Surgical Associates Chartered (SAC) team has helped over 44,000 patients find relief from vascular and surgical conditions. Under the current leadership of board-certified vascular surgeon and owner, Dr. Rodeen Rahbar, SAC’s team prioritizes patient care and providing quality, convenient, minimally invasive, in-office procedures for vascular and thoracic conditions. To learn more, please visit www. sacmd.comAbout American Vascular Associates (AVA)American Vascular Associates (AVA) is a management services organization that provides a full suite of non-clinical services to vascular physician practices operating in office-based labs and ambulatory surgery centers. AVA provides site location and development services, center management, revenue cycle management, staffing, scheduling, credentialing, marketing, compliance, and other services to its clientele. To learn more, please visit www.americanvascular.com About Petra Capital PartnersPetra Capital Partners is a private equity firm engaged in providing growth capital for companies located throughout the United States. The investment firm has an established track record of success spanning over 20 years and deploying more than $750 million of capital invested into more than 100 companies. Petra Capital Partners is seeking investments for their current SBIC fund, Petra Capital Fund IV. They invest in equity or debt securities with a primary focus on backing high growth business services, tech-enabled services, and healthcare services companies.About Merritt Healthcare AdvisorsMerritt Healthcare Advisors is the leading provider of merger and acquisition services for healthcare businesses, including surgery centers, physician practices, and ancillary service providers. As the only M&A advisory firm with active clinical operations, Merritt has an unmatched perspective when it comes to obtaining optimal valuation for our clients. Having completed more than $5 billion in healthcare transactions across the United States since 2005, Merritt helps clients realize the true value of their assets, source relationships of strategic value, and ultimately manage the process of achieving a successful transition. The principals of Merritt acted in their capacity as licensed investment banking agents of Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information on Merritt Healthcare Advisors, please visit https://merrittadvisory.com/

