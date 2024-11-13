Bar pass rates climb nationwide for July exam

The national mean scaled score was 141.8 for the Multistate Bar Examination, an increase of about 1.3 points from the July 2023 mean of 140.5, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners. According to the NCBE, 76% of July 2024 examinees were likely taking the exam for the first time, and nearly 50,000 people took the July 2024 test, up about 8% over a year earlier.

