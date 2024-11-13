Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,462 in the last 365 days.

Bar pass rates climb nationwide for July exam

The national mean scaled score was 141.8 for the Multistate Bar Examination, an increase of about 1.3 points from the July 2023 mean of 140.5, according to the National Conference of Bar Examiners. According to the NCBE, 76% of July 2024 examinees were likely taking the exam for the first time, and nearly 50,000 people took the July 2024 test, up about 8% over a year earlier.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bar pass rates climb nationwide for July exam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more