Contra Costa executive moves to Ventura county courts

On April 14, the local judges announced that they appointed Kathryn “Kate” Bieker to serve as court executive officer, clerk of the court and jury commissioner Bieker’s appointment follows the retirement of Brenda L. McCormick, who has served in those roles since 2021.

