California courts launch interpreter workforce pilot program

Approved by the Judicial Council on May 17, 2024, the program aims to expand the number of certified court interpreter employees by reimbursing training costs and examination fees for aspiring interpreters. This initiative marks a progressive effort to bridge language barriers in the courtroom and strengthen California’s diverse judicial system.

