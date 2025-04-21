Submit Release
Feds must tell workers they weren’t fired for performance, S.F.-based judge rules

The San Francisco federal judge who previously ordered the rehiring of 16,000 federal workers who had been fired by the Trump administration told federal agencies Friday to notify the workers that they had not been fired for poor performance — as claimed in the government’s form letter — but as part of a “mass termination.”

