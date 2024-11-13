Westminster Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1005706
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: August 28th, 2024, at approximately 0722 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, Westminster, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Vincent M. Sellew
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 28th, 2024, at approximately 0722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a dispute on Camp Road in the Town of Westminster, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Vincent M. Sellew for Disorderly Conduct. Sellew is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 11/26/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
