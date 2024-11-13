Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B1005706

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 28th, 2024, at approximately 0722 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Camp Road, Westminster, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Vincent M. Sellew

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 28th, 2024, at approximately 0722 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received a report of a dispute on Camp Road in the Town of Westminster, Vermont. Investigation of the incident resulted in the arrest of 58-year-old Vincent M. Sellew for Disorderly Conduct. Sellew is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 11/26/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/26/2024

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

