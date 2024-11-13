Berlin Barracks / Request for Information - Stolen Vehicle
CASE#: 24A3007364
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 at approximately 1112 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2861 VT Route 14, Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a vehicle theft from The Busted Knuckle Garage (2861 VT RT 14) in Williamstown VT. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between the night of November 12th - the morning of the 13th.
The vehicle is described as a 2016 GMC Sierra 2500 HD, maroon in color. The truck was last seen bearing VT registration 475A470. The truck is described to be equipped with running boards and amber cab lights. A photo of the truck is attached.
