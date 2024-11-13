Submit Release
Roam Often Announces Sitewide Black Friday Sale

Black Friday deals on travel accessories

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roam Often, the popular travel accessory brand, has announced its biggest sale of the year. This Black Friday, shoppers can enjoy 30% off sitewide on all products, including the brand’s popular jewelry travel case, blanket scarf, and more. The sale is on now and runs through Cyber Monday.

Customers can use the code ROAMBF at checkout to unlock the Black Friday discount.

Known for its compact jewelry wallets, the brand offers a sleek way to keep valuables safe and organized during any trip. Available in neutral shades like gray, navy, and black, these versatile cases are popular among frequent travelers.

Key Highlights of the Black Friday Sale:

30% Off Sitewide: Enjoy discounts on all Roam Often products, including travel jewelry cases, travel accessories, and more.

No Minimum Purchase Required: Everyone can take advantage of the savings, whether buying a single gift or stocking up for the travel season.

Simple Checkout with Code ROAMBF: Apply the discount code at checkout to unlock a 30% savings.

About Roam Often:

Roam Often is a lifestyle brand committed to helping modern travelers stay organized and stylish. Known for its thoughtfully designed jewelry travel cases and other practical travel accessories, Roam Often provides elegant solutions that make traveling more convenient. To learn more, visit the Roam Often website at www.roamoften.com.

Alisha Chocha
Roam Often
team@roamoften.com
