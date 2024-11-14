Submit Release
OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to Albania

TIRANA, 13 November 2024 —OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, concluded his visit to Albania today, reaffirming the OSCE’s commitment to strengthening regional security and its continued partnership with Albania.

During his visit, Chair-in-Office Ian Borg held meetings with President Bajram Begaj and Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Igli Hasani.

“Here on the ground, the OSCE Presence in Albania has been a steadfast partner in advancing democratic values, strengthening institutions, and promoting human rights since 1997,” said Chair-in-Office Borg. “Together, we are building stronger democracies and more inclusive societies with initiatives on judicial reform, anti-trafficking and youth engagement.”

Chair-in-Office Borg visited the OSCE Presence in Albania, where he met with the Head of the Presence Michel Tarran and Mission staff.

“I express my strong support to the Presence’s work and convey our gratitude to our dedicated team of professionals. I encourage Albania to continue making best use of its extensive experience in the implementation of our joint commitments,” said Chair-in-Office Borg.

During his visit, the Chair also met with representatives from local civil society organizations (CSOs) working on gender equality and gender-based violence. Emphasizing the importance of CSOs in advocating for and supporting policy implementation, Deputy Prime Minister Borg acknowledged the challenges they face and reiterated the OSCE’s commitment to strengthening their role.

OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg concludes visit to Albania

