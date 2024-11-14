Lumea Partners with Caris Life Sciences® to Expand Access to Advanced Molecular Profiling

Streamlined access to advanced sequencing empowers urologists with faster, more precise diagnostics and treatment planning for urological cancers.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea Inc., a leader in digital pathology solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Caris Life Sciences (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular profiling capabilities, including comprehensive whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, into Lumea’s cutting-edge digital pathology platform, BxLink ™.Caris will offer advanced sequencing options within BxLink, which will significantly enhance the platform’s diagnostic and care-planning capabilities for urologists. With this EMR integration, healthcare providers can now seamlessly order Caris molecular profiling services, track real-time progress, and access results directly through BxLink — all with fewer clicks and reduced data entry. This streamlined workflow empowers urologists to make informed decisions more quickly and efficiently, all within the platform they already use for managing patient care.The increasing use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and biomarker testing in clinical settings has created a need for efficient, streamlined processes to manage the complexity of modern urological care. As the leading digital platform for clinical pathology in the US, with over 2 million digital diagnoses, Lumea’s BxLink has transformed the diagnostic landscape with technology that improves lab efficiencies and has enhanced cancer detection rates, particularly for prostate cancer. By integrating Caris’ comprehensive molecular testing services into BxLink, Lumea enhances the platform’s ability to support urologists in making better, faster, and more accurate treatment decisions.“The integration with Lumea’s BxLink is another milestone in achieving our goal of making personalized precision healthcare accessible to as many physicians and patients as possible,” said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA. “Delivering critical molecular results directly at the point of care is paramount to empowering urologists to make timely and informed decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes in the battle against urological cancers.”As the demand for personalized treatment grows, Lumea and Caris are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify the diagnostic process and improve patient care.About LumeaLumea, a forefront innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their best-in-class tissue-handling technology and integrated workflow AI ensure standardization and optimal tissue integrity throughout the entire pathology ecosystem, enhancing overall efficiency and quality. This distinctive strategy improves tissue yield and quality, which can lead to higher cancer detection rates, and results in a return on investment in cost and time-sensitive environments, ultimately setting a higher standard for patient care in cancer diagnostics. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About Caris Life SciencesCaris Life Sciences(Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.