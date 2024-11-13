InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Versatile Inflatable Lawn Ornaments for Any Holiday Celebration

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise B. of Massapequa, NY is the creator of the Perfect Holiday Lawn Inflatables, a set of inflatable lawn decorations designed to automatically deploy at night and retract during the day. The decorations are stored in a solar powered, decorative themed enclosure with a fan inside the base that inflates the decoration once it is released from the interior. A single hinged lid allows the inflatable to protrude from the enclosure and be on full display. The top section of the device will feature the solar panel that powers the internal fan used to inflate the decorations.The top opening will be large enough for the inflatable to inflate out of the enclosure but also small enough for it to retract it for storage. The inflatable will be pulled back into the device by suction when the display is not in use. The decorative base displays look great during the day while not inflated instead of having the inflatables littering a front lawn deflated and getting damaged. There will be holes in the bottom of the enclosure for spikes to be put through to hold the box to the ground. Users can selectively display their holiday decorations and prevent damage due to excessive use. Each box can display decorations for various seasons and holidays such as, but not limited to, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and much more.The market for inflatable holiday decorations has grown significantly in recent years, driven by consumer demand for visually striking, easy-to-install, and affordable seasonal decorations. These products are mostly used for Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving but can be adapted for virtually any holiday or occasion. The most profitable consumer target for these decorations are families and suburban homeowners that often seek fun and lighthearted displays to entertain children and create a decorative, festive atmosphere.While these decorations are exciting and enticing to install, there are several challenges that exist with current market models. While inflatable decorations are generally durable, they can be prone to damage from extreme weather conditions, particularly if left outside for extended periods of time. Consumers may be concerned about their longevity, especially in areas with harsh winter weather or strong winds. The Perfect Holiday Lawn Inflatables invention is innovative and versatile, capitalizing on this deficiency in the market to offer inflatable decorations that retract into a box to prevent damage. Coupled with the solar panels powering internal lighting, this product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Denise filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Perfect Holiday Lawn Inflatables product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Perfect Holiday Lawn Inflatables can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

