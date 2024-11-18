Submit Release
The Health Care Transformation Task Force Community Honors Jeff Micklos

The Health Care Transformation Task Force community mourns the passing of Jeff Micklos, a tireless leader and champion for change in our health care system.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force community mourns the passing of Jeff Micklos, a tireless leader and champion for change in our nation’s health care system. For nearly a decade, Jeff's vision, passion, and dedication were the driving force behind the Task Force's work to advance value-based care and health equity. His leadership inspired all who worked with him, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of health care transformation. We recognize and greatly appreciate all the joy Jeff brought to those around him and the tremendous impact he had on everything and everyone he touched. Our hearts are with Jeff’s family, friends, and colleagues, now and always.

Jeff is survived by his wife Monica, his children Samantha, Zachary, Katherine, and Emily, and his three siblings Jonathan Micklos, Sue Kilcoyne, and Gregg Micklos.

Thank you to everyone who has inquired about how to support the Micklos family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to a college fund for their children.

