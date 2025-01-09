The Task Force Releases Celebrating Ten Years in Value-Based Care: Reflections and Foresights

The Task Force released a two-part paper reflecting on the past 10 years of health care transformation and envisioning a path forward for the coming decade.

This paper celebrates the achievements of Task Force members and like-minded organizations in transforming care over the past decade” — Theresa Dreyer, Task Force Interim Executive Director

WASHINGTON D.C., NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) – a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners – released a resource titled Celebrating Ten Years in Value-Based Care: Reflections and Foresights . In October 2024, the Task Force marked its 10-year anniversary. In recognition of this event, the organization released a two-part paper reflecting on the past 10 years of health care transformation and envisioning a path forward for the coming decade.The Task Force remains firm in its belief that value-based care (VBC) is the best path forward for (1) improving high-quality, person-centered, equitable care delivery, (2) creating greater affordability for patients and communities, and (3) driving down health spending over time. In the next decade, health care organizations and policymakers should focus on ensuring that VBC improves health outcomes and affordability for people and communities. Task Force members acknowledge the path to achieving these goals is challenging but remain committed to a more effective and efficient health care delivery system."This paper celebrates the achievements of Task Force members and like-minded organizations in transforming care over the past decade,” said Theresa Dreyer, Interim Executive Director at the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “As we look ahead, we will build on this work to accelerate the uptake of value-based care, to help people get the high-quality care they need at a price they can afford.""Value-based care remains the best approach for improving care, promoting affordability, and slowing health system spending,” said Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Chair, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Leaders in health care need to work together to put people first. As we look to the future, expanding the adoption of value-based models will be critical in improving patient outcomes, fostering long-term sustainability, and ensuring that care delivery is both high-quality and cost effective."This paper is dedicated to Jeff Micklos, whose leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to care transformation shaped the Task Force.For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • Community Catalyst • Covera Health • Curana Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Healthcare • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

