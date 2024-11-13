MDC announces Travis Phillips as Conservation Agent for Perry County

Body

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has named southeast Missouri native Travis Phillips as the new Conservation Agent for Perry County. Phillips served as the Mississippi County Conservation Agent for the past five years.

Phillips graduated from Scott City High School in Scott City, Missouri, in 2013. He received a bachelor’s degree in forestry - resource management from Southern Illinois University - Carbondale in 2018.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Perry County and building lasting relationships,” said Phillips. “My wife and I look forward to putting down our roots in such a naturally diverse area.”

Conservation agents are licensed peace officers of the State of Missouri who are charged with enforcing the rules of the Wildlife Code of Missouri and other state and federal laws according to the Constitution of Missouri and various statutes.

Phillips can be contacted by email at Travis.Phillips@mdc.mo.gov, or by calling 573-517-9056.

To find a list of conservation agents by county, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.

Report poaching and Wildlife Code of Missouri violations by contacting the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

For more information on MDC careers, visit jobs.mdc.mo.gov.