Wyoming and Colorado Join Forces for Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – When the Wyoming Cowboys take on the Colorado State Rams in football Friday, Nov. 14, it will mark the 116th game in the historic Border War rivalry. One of the oldest rivalry games in college football, this year’s Border War will take place at 6 p.m., in Fort Collins. Over 32,000 fans of both Colorado State and Wyoming will descend upon Canvas Stadium for the game. To help make sure every fan gets to the game and home safely, law enforcement from Wyoming and Colorado will be out en masse conducting a bi-state, multiagency impaired driving enforcement operation.

Coordinated Enforcement efforts will be conducted in Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, before, during, and after the game. Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

Agencies involved in Colorado include the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Collins Police Department, Loveland Police Department, CSU Police Department, and the Colorado State Patrol.

“More than 38 percent of fatalities on Wyoming’s highways last year involved impaired driving,” said Col. Tim Cameron of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“We want that percentage to be zero. That’s why it’s so important that fans, and all drivers, be responsible and not drink and drive. Have a plan if you plan to drink. Designate a sober driver, use a ride share service and know that if you do choose to drive impaired law enforcement will have zero tolerance for your behavior.”

In 2023, there were 144 lives lost on Wyoming’s highways. Of those, 55 involved impaired driving. So far in 2024, there have been 91 fatalities on the state’s highways.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at (800) 442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.

