Traffic will be routed through Green River for barrier repair at 9 a.m.

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be routing eastbound Interstate 80 traffic through Green River on Flaming Gorge way today at 9 a.m. to repair a damaged concrete barrier that was struck last night. The traffic detour will be in place for about 4 hours while crews repair the barrier. Once the work is completed, traffic will be moved back to the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel.

The legal load only restriction--which is 8 ft. 6 inch width—will remain on Interstate 80 traffic in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/commercial-carrier/ports-of-entry.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.