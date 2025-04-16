Pavement, fencing improvements begin this month north of Riverton

A $3.67 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin this month on U.S. 26/Wyoming 789 north of Riverton.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, traffic control, right-of-way fencing and other work on 14.56 miles of Wyoming 789 between milepost 106.28 (intersection of Webbwood Road and Wyoming 789) in Riverton and milepost 126.84 at the Town of Shoshoni's west city limit boundary.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

Asphalt pavement milling and paving will take place between milepost 106.53 (Burger King) and milepost 109.60 (a half-mile northeast of Burma Road), and chip sealing will occur between milepost 106.28 (Webbwood/WY789 intersection) and milepost 109.60.

Right-of-way fencing will be removed and replaced between mileposts 106.92 (north of Haskell Furniture and Flooring) and 109.60, and between mileposts 115.43 (three-quarters of a mile southwest of South Hidden Valley Road) and milepost 126.84 (Shoshoni town limits).

"Asphalt milling is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 29, with paving to follow," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Baylor Beers of Riverton. "Chip sealing is scheduled to begin June 9. Fencing is scheduled to begin in early May and will continue through the summer and fall."

Beers said motorists should expect highway lane closures, speed reductions and minor delays during asphalt milling. paving and chip sealing operations.

"Traffic will be reduced to two lanes -- one lane will remain open in each direction -- for the duration of the road work," Beers said. "Some highway accesses will be controlled by flaggers while the work zone is active. Commuters should expect extended commute times. Contractor work hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday."

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., on Feb. 20, 2025. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., or project engineer Baylor Beers, P.E., at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.