New Orlean's Windsor Court Announces its Holiday Magic

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court , an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is home to many merry holiday happenings, from seasonally-themed afternoon teas and a four-course Réveillon feast, to a Christmas menu fit for a queen. The lowest room rates of the season pair with the festive feasts and holiday celebrations to create the ultimate Southern winter wonderland.The holiday spirit comes alive in November as the hotel’s décor, led by the designers at Dunn and Sonnier, takes on the seasonal splendor, featuring a 19 1/2-foot Christmas tree boasting more than 25,000 white lights and a classic toy train around the base. An additional 10 trees adorned with more than 3,000 ornaments are on display throughout the hotel, while six-foot magnolia wreaths hang in the main lobby windows and over 1,500 feet of gold magnolia garland drape throughout the rest of the hotel. A Letters for Santa mailbox will once again complement the lobby décor, and the hotel is encouraging guests and locals of all ages to visit the hotel to drop off their gift wish lists and messages for the North Pole.Papa Noel Room RatesThe holidays are the ideal time for visitors to save while enjoying the accommodations and amenities of Windsor Court. Guests who book their stay Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, 2024 using the booking code, PAPANOEL, will receive up to 20 percent off the best available rate.Holiday Tea in Le SalonAs one of the most treasured, traditional afternoon tea served in New Orleans and a centerpiece of the New Orleans holiday season from Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, Holiday Tea in Le Salon continues to be a community tradition with a curated blend of The Windsor Court tea. Serving up to 200 guests per day during this festive time of year, The Windsor Court continues to present their beautiful British experience in Le Salon. Offering a selection of 30 of the finest loose-leaf variety brews, decadent English tea sandwiches, house-made seasonal scones served with raspberry preserves, Devonshire crème, Lemon Curd & Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, the stand’s top tier holds the coveted sweet treats, Chocolate Covered Strawberry & Truffle, Miniature Cake and Tartlet while a harpist or pianist sets the ambiance.• $80, inclusive of tax and gratuity per adult• $50 inclusive of tax and gratuity per child• Seatings available at 10am, 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm• Service includes a properly brewed pot of tea, an enchanting selection of English Tea Sandwiches, Seasonal Scones with Clotted Cream and a final course of Gourmet Desserts• Reservations are required and can be made by calling (504) 596-4773Festive Feasts in The Grill RoomThe hotel’s culinary team has created prix fixe menus for Thanksgiving, Réveillon, Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All menus are available online at https://wchmenus.com/restaurant/holiday-dining/ . Reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting OpenTable or calling (504) 522-1994.Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024The Grill Room presents a specialty Thanksgiving lunch and dinner menu priced at $120 per person plus tax and gratuity, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $50 from 5-9 pm.Réveillon Dinner at The Grill Room - Available all of DecemberTo celebrate a French and Creole tradition from the 1800s, Réveillon, meaning “awakening,” stems from the custom of having a large family dinner following Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve. The Réveillon dinner is priced at $80 per person and served all month in December. There is an optional wine pairing available for an additional $50.Christmas Eve – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024 • Christmas Day – Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024A special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner menu is offered on both days from 5:30-9 pm while a lunch is available on Christmas Day 11:30 am-2 pm for $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with an optional additional wine pairing for $50.Hanukkah Dinner – Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024 – Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 (excluding New Year’s Eve)Offering guests a thoughtful Hanukkah Dinner in The Grill Room 5:30-9 pm for $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity.New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024Guests ring in the year with a Grill Room dinner experience 5-9 pm, priced at $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity with an optional wine pairing at $75.Wishes, Dreams, MemoriesVisitors are invited to make the most of their holiday memories with the hotel’s special Windsor Wishes tree in the lobby. Guests can write their wishes or dreams on one of the hotel’s complimentary ornaments, hang it on the tree, and then snap and post a photo to social media, tagging @TheWindsorCourt with the #WindsorWishes hashtag. The hotel will share and repost their favorites.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 800.262.2662 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

