Illinois Department of Agriculture Launches First-Ever Illinois Product Holiday Box

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announces the release of its first-ever Illinois Product Holiday Box. This exclusive collection features nine unique and thoughtfully curated products from Illinois, making it the perfect gift for family, friends and colleagues.





"The Illinois Product Holiday Box is a wonderful way to share a taste of Illinois this season," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "Our team has made it easy to shop local and support Illinois businesses with this one-size-fits-all gift."





Each Illinois Product Holiday Box includes the following local products:

B's Gourmet Nuts - Decadent Cashews

Creekstone Kettle Works - Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn

Fire Department Coffee - Original Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Bee-utiful Honey & Candles - Christmas Tree Beeswax Candle

Fired Up Jellies and Jams - Strawberry Habanero Jelly

Garlic Breath Farms - Garlic Goddess Hot Sauce

Turasky Meats - BBQ, Teriyaki and Original Snack Sticks

Riley's Seasoning - All-Purpose Seasoning (Salt-Free)

Umland's Crunchy Cheese - Cheddar Crunchy Cheese

Each box also includes two complimentary tickets to the Illinois Product Expo March 1 and 2, 2025, in Springfield.





To purchase the Illinois Product Holiday Box, visit www.illinoisproductholidaybox.com. Each box can be picked up from the Illinois Department of Agriculture building in Springfield for $50 or shipped anywhere in the U.S. for $70. Supplies are limited, so order early. Shipping will begin the first week of December, and orders will be shipped the next business day after the order is received. To ensure delivery by December 25, orders should be placed no later than December 13.





"Whether you pick up a box to take to a holiday party across town or ship a box out of state to surprise your favorite foodie, the Illinois Product Holiday Box takes the guess work out of gift giving," said Jackie Sambursky, IDOA Bureau Chief of Marketing, Promotion and Grants. "In addition to the wonderful Illinois products, the box is beautifully designed and hand packed to leave a lasting impression."





Every product in the Illinois Product Holiday Box is either a certified Illinois Product, Illinois Grown or Homegrown by Heroes product. The Illinois Product logo identifies products that are produced, processed, packaged or headquartered in Illinois. Illinois Grown products contain at least one ingredient grown in Illinois. Homegrown by Heroes logo identifies veteran-produced agricultural products.





Click here to view an unboxing video of the Illinois Product Holiday Box.





For more information, contact agr.illinoisproduct@illinois.gov.