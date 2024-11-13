Samaritan Biologics expanding Greenville County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Samaritan Biologics, a medical technology company, today announced it is expanding its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $5 million investment will create 85 new jobs.

Founded in 2019, Samaritan Biologics develops, manufactures and distributes human amniotic allograft products for wound care and surgical applications. The company currently operates a research and education facility at the Clemson University Biomedical Engineering Innovation Campus (CUBEInC) in Greenville.

Samaritan Biologics will lease an 11,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in the new Flex Lab One on the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) campus at 215 Innovation Drive in Greenville. The facility will include five clean rooms for the processing of human cellular tissue products.

Operations are expected to be online in January 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Samaritan Biologics team should email resumes to info@samaritanbiologics.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Samaritan Biologics recognizes that Greenville, S.C. has evolved into a region fueled by research, businesses, and a smart, young and creative workforce that both thrives on, and is a catalyst for innovation. With cutting-edge research and advanced therapies, Samaritan Biologics is not only offering new hope for healing but also fostering economic growth and attracting top talent to the state. With the support of South Carolina and Greenville County, this commitment to entrepreneurship and innovation will bring transformative care to patients and our communities.” -Samaritan Biologics COO and Managing Partner Jerry Chang

“Samaritan Biologics’ decision to invest $5 million and create 85 new jobs in Greenville County is great news for the Upstate. We are proud to have Samaritan Biologics on the roster of innovative life sciences companies operating in our state and look forward to continuing a successful partnership in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“As a fast-growing industry in our state, the life sciences sector continues to create opportunities for the people of South Carolina. We are grateful Samaritan Biologics selected Greenville County for its manufacturing facility and are excited to witness the impact of this announcement.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Samaritan Biologics’ investment in Greenville County not only brings new jobs and capital investment but also strengthens our life sciences industry. Their cutting-edge work in regenerative medicine will make a difference in the lives of patients worldwide, and we are proud to be part of their success story. Greenville County continues to grow as a center of innovation, and Samaritan’s presence reinforces that momentum.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

“With multiple robust healthcare systems, a medical university and a rapidly evolving life sciences hub, Greenville offers Samaritan Biologics a ready-made network of physicians and researchers. Their location at CU-ICAR, a nucleus of innovation and thought leadership, will propel their efforts to develop the next generation of products to treat complex health issues.” -Greenville Mayor Knox White

“Clemson University is excited to welcome Samaritan Biologics to the CU-ICAR campus community. As a research campus dedicated to supporting technology-based economic development in South Carolina, CU-ICAR is home to 20 companies in addition to a number of university research centers and labs. Samaritan Biologics’ decision to locate on our campus is a testament to the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship here at CU-ICAR and furthers our mission to foster university-industry collaborations and attract new jobs to the region.” -CU-ICAR Executive Director David Clayton

