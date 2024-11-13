Mandarino Chiropractic Marks a Decade Since Placing Deep Tissue Laser Therapy™ Into Use at the Practice

Laser therapy is focused on a patient’s area of concern during a visit to Mandarino Chiropractic.

Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has continually utilized leading-edge non-pharmaceutical therapies for the benefit his patients

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning chiropractor with over 30 years of experience, is marking a decade since first introducing Deep Tissue Laser Therapy™ to the menu of leading-edge treatments available to his patients.“My mission hasn’t changed over the years,” he stated at the time he introduced the therapy to his practice. “It’s to make certain my patients have the benefit of every available non-pharmaceutical option for pain relief.”The top-of-the-line LightForce™ therapy laser, Dr. Mandarino’s medical apparatus of choice, is designed to provide positive outcomes for patients.As explained on the website MandarinoChiropractic.com , “laser therapy is a non-invasive, painless, low level laser … that stimulates damaged tissues, promotes natural healing in the body, and provides relief from pain and inflammation. Laser therapy is extremely popular as it provides effective pain relief without the need for surgery or medication.”The website further explains, “Low level light is applied directly to the problem areas when a patient comes in for a session. The body has a natural reaction to red and near infrared light, so the tissue absorbs the light. This reaction can affect damaged cells and promote their regeneration. Patients will feel the device against their skin during the procedure. It does not create heat, sound or vibration. This makes it completely painless and noninvasive. Dr. Mandarino will work with each patient to determine the best treatment plan to manage their pain.”Laser therapy can help with a variety of conditions, according to Dr. Mandarino, such as: Back and neck pain; chronic pain; muscle strains and tears; sore joints and muscles; tendon or ligament injury; soft tissue injuries; arthritis; osteoarthritis; nerve pain from disc injuries; sports injuries or overuse injuries; headaches; inflammation or swelling; wound healing, and post-operative care.About Mandarino ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering; LightForceDeep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

