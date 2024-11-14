STRAY CATS' LEE ROCKER RETURNS TO THE GOLDEN STATE

~Grammy-Nominated Singer will perform in Tracy, CA, Friday, Nov 15th, Fontana, CA, Saturday, Nov 23rd and San Juan Capistrano, CA, Saturday, Nov 30th~

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated Stray Cats' founder and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker , known for worldwide mega hits that include "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut," and "Sexy and Seventeen," will return to the Golden State with not one, not two, but THREE shows!Lee will be headlining shows at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, CA on Friday, November 15th, Stage Red in Fontana, CA on Saturday, November 23rd and Coach House Concert Hall in San Juan Capistrano, CA on Saturday, November 30th. Showtime is 8 pm.Tickets are available at Stray Cat Lee Rocker Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning, and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group STRAY CATS. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum-certified records, and were among the early music-video pioneers of MTV. Their songs have become a part of the fabric of rock and roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has included "Rock this Town" as one of the ‘500 Most-Important songs in Rock history.'From appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live to headlining the world's biggest festivals and touring with the Rolling Stones, Lee Rocker has seen and done it all!In addition to his career with The Stray Cats, Lee Rocker has recorded and performed with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, John Fogerty, and Carl Perkins. In 1982, Rocker and his father, Stanley Drucker (classical clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic, under Leonard Bernstein) both received Grammy nominations; this has only occurred twice in the Grammy Awards history!In 2012, Lee appeared on Broadway in the hit musical "Million Dollar Quartet." Rocker has also received numerous honors for his contributions to music and the arts, including being inducted into the Bass Player Hall of Fame, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and he is a recipient of the Visionary Artist Award by his home city of Laguna Beach, California.In 2021, Rocker was honored to perform at the Library of Congress and the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden's Luncheon. Also, during 2021, music from his critically acclaimed record "Gather Round" was choreographed and performed as a "rock ballet" by world-renowned New York City dance company "COMPLEXIONS." Finally, the year 2022 found Lee Rocker included in Bass Player Magazine’s 100 Greatest Bassists of all time – in great company alongside Sir Paul McCartney, John Entwistle, Charles Mingus, Ron Carter, and other legends of the instrument.Lee Rocker has been consistently touring, recording, and performing around the globe since 1980 cultivated a fanatically loyal following of rockers, rebels, and music lovers. He is known for making his upright double bass appear as if it were a lightweight instrument as he spins, throws it about, and stands on it during high-energy concerts. In concerts, Lee shares behind-the-scenes stories of his epic career in the music business. He 'rocks every town' and leaves every audience cheering on their feet!To learn more about Lee Rocker and his tour dates, visit him online at https://leerocker.com For media requests, please contact

