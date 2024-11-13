NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for Second District Court vacancy

NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 13, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 13, 2024) – The Second District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Second District Court. The vacancy results from the appointment of Judge Rita Cornish to the Business and Chancery Court on Aug. 21, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Keith Backman, Shareholder, Helgesen, Houtz & Jones P.C.; Catherine Conklin, Commissioner, Second District Court; Joel Ferre, Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah; Matthew Hansen, Deputy County Attorney, Davis County Attorney’s Office; Blake Hills, Board Member, Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Written comments can be submitted to the Second District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Nov. 24, 2024. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.